Jensen Investment Management Inc. Acquires 410 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of AON by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in AON by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,023,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in AON by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.31.

Shares of AON stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $298.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,584. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.85 and a 200-day moving average of $320.98. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

