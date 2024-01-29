Jensen Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 131.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %

LH traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.45. 127,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

