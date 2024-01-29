Jensen Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 36.1% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 109.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,969,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,517,743. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $256.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.