Jensen Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,446,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,835 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 2.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $289,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of APH traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,692. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $103.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.83.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

