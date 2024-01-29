Jensen Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kroger by 31.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $82,523,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $46.51. 863,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,093. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

Read Our Latest Report on KR

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.