Jensen Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kroger by 31.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $82,523,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KR stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $46.51. 863,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,093. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.
KR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
