Jensen Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 708,376 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $15,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.07. The stock had a trading volume of 206,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

