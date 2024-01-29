Jensen Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $44.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,187. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

