Jensen Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,270 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises about 1.7% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Verisk Analytics worth $217,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,019,000 after acquiring an additional 51,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,659,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $243.74. The stock had a trading volume of 108,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,923. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.