Jensen Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 23.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 12,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $9.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.16. 522,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $212.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.19 and its 200-day moving average is $164.03.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,892. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.