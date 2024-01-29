Jensen Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3 %

CHD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,086. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.