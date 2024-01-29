Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,270 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after purchasing an additional 888,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 3,006.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,930,000 after acquiring an additional 314,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 414,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,834,000 after acquiring an additional 278,474 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.83.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.43. The company had a trading volume of 76,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,608. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.91 and a 200 day moving average of $205.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.52 and a 1-year high of $230.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

