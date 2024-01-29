Jensen Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $120.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.30.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

