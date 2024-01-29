Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0073 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 81.5% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.39 million and $199,267.52 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00017326 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,944.99 or 0.99914147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011206 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.00201053 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00699042 USD and is up 9.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $206,824.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

