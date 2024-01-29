JFG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 410,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,274. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

