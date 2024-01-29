JFG Wealth Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

JFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises about 0.8% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 427,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 350,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 169,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,513. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.