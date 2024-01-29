JFG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

JFG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 116.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 72.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of PBW traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.49. 92,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $424.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

