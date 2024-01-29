JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.30 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

JKS opened at $27.88 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $58.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,895,000 after buying an additional 493,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after buying an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after buying an additional 803,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,350,000 after buying an additional 150,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

