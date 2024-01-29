John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Sold by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of JHML stock remained flat at $59.83 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 11,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

