Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $432,000 Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 602.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,982,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,102,000 after buying an additional 1,700,109 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.76. The stock had a trading volume of 46,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,041. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $57.01. The company has a market capitalization of $810.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.23.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

