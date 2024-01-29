Johnson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
VB stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.12. 304,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,601. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.