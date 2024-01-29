JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $29.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

