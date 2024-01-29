JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Target Price to $237.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $239.00 to $237.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.67.

NYSE UNP opened at $240.39 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 48.26%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,817,000 after acquiring an additional 878,490 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 23,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

