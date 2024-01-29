JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.93

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.93 and last traded at $51.93, with a volume of 14808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.79.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
