JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.93

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.93 and last traded at $51.93, with a volume of 14808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.79.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 129,931 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,515,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100,286 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.