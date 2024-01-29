Jump Financial LLC Acquires 39,565 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 433.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 57.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 60.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 60.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATR. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

ATR opened at $131.70 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.89 and a fifty-two week high of $133.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.94 and its 200 day moving average is $125.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

