Jump Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,764 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,282,028,000 after buying an additional 3,327,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,123,000 after buying an additional 1,535,572 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $419,237,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.55.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

