Jump Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 881.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,447 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $244.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.