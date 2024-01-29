Jump Financial LLC Buys 130,047 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,047 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Lincoln National worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $28.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.82. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

