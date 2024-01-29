Jump Financial LLC Decreases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for 0.4% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.07.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $549.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $554.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.12.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

