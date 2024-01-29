Jump Financial LLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.09.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $395.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.06 and its 200 day moving average is $322.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.95 and a twelve month high of $396.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 856,675 shares of company stock worth $293,293,442 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

