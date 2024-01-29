Jump Financial LLC Has $8.69 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,864 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYF opened at $39.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

