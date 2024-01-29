Jump Financial LLC Makes New $16.67 Million Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 290,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,000. NextEra Energy comprises 0.6% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $58.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

