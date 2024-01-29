Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 333,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,000. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up about 0.4% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 653.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GDXJ opened at $34.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $43.89.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

