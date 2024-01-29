Jump Financial LLC Purchases 143,313 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3,984.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,313 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Loews worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE L opened at $72.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

