Jump Financial LLC Purchases 48,761 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,761 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Copart by 1.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 3.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $47.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.39.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

