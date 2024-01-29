Jump Financial LLC Raises Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,424 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Hess by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 24.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Hess by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $144.26 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average of $148.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Hess Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

