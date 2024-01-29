Jump Financial LLC Sells 109,518 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,518 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.44 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on MNST

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.