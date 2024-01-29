Jump Financial LLC Sells 9,378 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,378 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of IonQ by 250,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in IonQ during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in IonQ by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 806.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $372,389.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,073 shares in the company, valued at $11,480,454.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

IonQ Trading Down 0.7 %

IONQ opened at $10.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IonQ Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.