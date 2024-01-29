Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target to $28.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $811.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $30.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2,144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 864.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 420.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

