Kestrel Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 202,500 PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 202,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,000. PHINIA accounts for approximately 3.4% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.43% of PHINIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

Shares of PHIN traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $29.72. 175,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $37.00.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

