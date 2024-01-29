Kestrel Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Standard Motor Products accounts for 1.7% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $43,308.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,968.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $43,308.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,968.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $43,033.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,705.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,652 shares of company stock valued at $300,720. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

SMP traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,221. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $885.28 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.65. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.87 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

