Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $3.06 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Kohl’s comprises about 1.9% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.13% of Kohl’s worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,252,000 after purchasing an additional 379,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,436,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE KSS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,066. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -152.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

