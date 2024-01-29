Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Banner accounts for about 2.2% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Banner worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 923.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BANR. StockNews.com raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Banner from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Banner from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $86,701.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at $945,316.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANR traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $48.52. 35,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,307. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.02%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

