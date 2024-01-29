Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Perficient accounts for 2.5% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Perficient were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Price Performance

PRFT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.09. 35,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,318. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.26. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PRFT shares. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Perficient

Perficient Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.