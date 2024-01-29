Kestrel Investment Management Corp Lowers Stake in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its stake in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 6.91% of HireRight worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in HireRight during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 727.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the second quarter valued at $113,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Price Performance

HireRight stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 31,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,185. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 million, a P/E ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $188.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.57 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair lowered HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised HireRight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

