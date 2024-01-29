Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 26,600 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the quarter. Radian Group makes up about 3.8% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Radian Group by 575.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,110,000 after buying an additional 10,874,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after buying an additional 2,204,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Radian Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,915,000 after buying an additional 2,195,362 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,577,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,815,000 after buying an additional 1,710,552 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.29. 228,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,628. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

