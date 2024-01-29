Kestrel Investment Management Corp Takes $4.68 Million Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,000. Integra LifeSciences makes up 3.0% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Integra LifeSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IART. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after acquiring an additional 189,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after acquiring an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,760,594 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $113,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,195 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,739,654 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $112,682,000 after acquiring an additional 79,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 146,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,307. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

