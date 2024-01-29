Kevin D. Baney Sells 7,203 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.26. The stock had a trading volume of 912,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $103.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average is $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth $29,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

