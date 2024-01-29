Kevin D. Baney Sells 7,203 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

Jan 29th, 2024

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCARGet Free Report) SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.26. The stock had a trading volume of 912,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $103.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average is $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCARGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth $29,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

