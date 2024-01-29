Kilroy Realty (KRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

KRC opened at $38.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KRC

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $133,476.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,276.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $133,476.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,276.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,875 shares of company stock worth $486,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,148,000 after buying an additional 49,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,714,000 after buying an additional 583,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $350,235,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,265,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,333,000 after buying an additional 32,293 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,201,000 after purchasing an additional 399,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.