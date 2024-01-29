Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) vs. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PZAKY) Head to Head Review

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PZAKY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $1.10 billion 8.21 $159.11 million $11.68 33.44 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A C$3.58 2.23

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen pays an annual dividend of C$1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 24.50% 31.16% 8.40% Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kinsale Capital Group and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus target price of $422.14, suggesting a potential upside of 8.08%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments. The company offers motor, property, casualty, agricultural, fire, and third-party liability insurance, as well as health, accident, and life insurance. It also provides banking, factoring, medical, hospital, physical therapy, asset management, assistance, leasing, IT, call center, brokerage, and spa services; manages pension and mutual funds; and offers financial and accounting services. In addition, the company is involved in buying, operating, renting, and selling real estate properties; investment activity; and consulting and training, and other monetary intermediation businesses. Further, it engages in the production and sale of radiators and sanitary fittings, bathroom accessories, and fittings; and auxiliary activity associated with insurance and pension funds. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA was founded in 1803 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

