Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Cut to Hold at Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.57.

KTB opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 75.07%. The company had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

